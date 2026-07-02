Android's Linux Terminal is getting some style with the latest Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Android’s native Linux Terminal is getting a host of UI upgrades with Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6.

The update brings better spacing between menu items.

We’re also seeing signs of Material 3 Expressive in the form of new containers.

The native Linux Terminal in Android continues to evolve with Android 17. As Google prepares to add support for full-blown Linux apps, it’s adding new features. We’ve been keeping track of these changes, and there are a few more we’re noting with the Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6 that Google released just yesterday.

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With Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6, the built-in Linux Terminal now supports custom keyboard shortcuts and lets you customize fonts to your liking. Along with these, we’re seeing broad changes to the interface, which is now getting a cleaner look.

After a bunch of visual upgrades Google introduced to the Terminal in Android Canary earlier this year, the latest Android 17 beta build brings a more modern interface. There’s wider spacing between menu items on the home screen, and the separators have now been removed. We still don’t see enclosures characteristic of the Material 3 Expressive design philosophy, but the new interface certainly feels closer to it than before.

Existing UI New UI

Interestingly, Material Expressive features are more evident when we open the individual menu for each item on the home screen. These are also reflected in the main Terminal window, which now features a more expansive splash of colors and rounder tabs, giving it a more appealing look.

Old New Old New Old New

Since these changes are coming in Android 17 QPR1 Beta 6, there’s a good chance we’ll see them in the stable builds as well.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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