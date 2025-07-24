Google's second Android Canary release is already out for Pixel devices

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced its Android Canary testing program earlier this month.

Testers get access to cutting-edge features that still may not be stable enough for regular use.

Today Google shares that its second Android Canary release is now available.

Two weeks ago, Google introduced a new track for Android testing, as it expanded its existing Android Beta program to also begin offering Android Canary builds. Representing Google’s very latest, still very much in-development changes, Canary isn’t meant for your daily driver, and is instead focused at testers who will trade stability for early access. And now we’re already getting our second Canary release.

Today Google releases Android Canary 2507, with a build ID of ZP11.250627.009. Versions are available for Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 series on up through the present, including foldables and tablets. If you already flashed your Pixel with a Canary release earlier this month, sit back and relax, because this one should be coming down to you via a nice, convenient OTA update.

If you have yet to get started with Android Canary releases and understand the risks involved, you can make the transition by using Google’s Android Flash Tool to load the appropriate Canary build on your Pixel.

We’re already combing through Canary 2507, and will be sharing any noteworthy changes as we find them.