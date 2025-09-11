Is your music stuttering on Android Auto? You're not alone

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Reports are coming in about an audio skipping issue with wireless Android Auto.

The bug may be linked to a recent update to Google Maps and Waze.

Users are switching to Bluetooth streaming to fix the problem.

Although Android Auto is great, it isn’t without its faults. Getting the smart driving companion to work consistently can sometimes be an effort in futility. For example, users recently discovered an issue where Pixel 10 devices would cause Android Auto to freeze. Thankfully, Google has now implemented a fix with the most recent update. However, there’s a new annoying problem on the horizon that’s affecting audio playback.

Multiple reports are coming in from Reddit about a bug that’s causing music to stutter and skip when connected to Android Auto wirelessly. The issue looks to be happening regardless of the user’s phone brand. It appears the problem may be connected to Google Maps and Waze.

One user mentions that they have been using a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with Android Auto. Everything worked fine until August 27, when their music started skipping every 20 seconds. This user noticed that they received a Google Maps update (version 25.34.05.796159725) on that date, but no other updates. When a new update came around (version 25.35.00.798803015), it appeared to solve the problem. However, Google released another update (version 25.36.02.800913331) on September 8 that seems to have reintroduced the bug.

Another frustrated user who owns a Moto G Stylus claims that when they turn off Maps by disabling location tracking, audio works just fine. However, the story is a little different for this user, who says the skipping occurred whether their phone was connected wirelessly or by cable.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a fix for now. We have reached out to Google for comment, and we will update this article when more information is available. As a workaround, users are switching to Bluetooth streaming until a fix arrives.

