Android Auto is now fixed on the Pixel 10 — unless it isn't

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Last month, some new Pixel 10 series owners reported issues when trying to connect their phones to Android Auto.

Google quickly confirmed the problem, and this week reports that a fix is available to those running Android Auto 15.

Despite that news, quite a few Pixel 10 owners share that their problems with Android Auto have yet to resolve.

If you haven’t given it a shot yet, you really owe it to yourself to discover what Android Auto can do to transform your driving experience. But for as much as we love the platform and all the great apps available for use in our cars, it’s no secret that Auto has a regrettable reputation for being a wee bit temperamental, occasionally malfunctioning in unexpected ways. We’re seeing that right now with reports of music skipping, and a couple weeks back we also heard how new Pixel 10 owners were running into problems with screen freeze-ups. It’s taken a little while, but we finally have some news to share on that latter front.

Following up in one of the initial threads reporting the bug in Google’s Android Auto support community, a Google Community Specialist shares word of the progress that’s been made: We are pleased to report that the team has implemented a fix. Please make sure to update your Android Auto app to the latest version (15.0 or above), which should resolve the issue. And indeed, the user whose report got this thread started has added an edit confirming that upon updating their software, they no longer experience these screen freezes on the Android Auto logo.

That said, a handful of Auto users have already responded with claims that they are very much running Android Auto 15.0, yet are still experiencing the glitch. Based on the wording of that Community Specialist’s comment, it may be possible that Android Auto 15.0 or higher is required for this fix to work, but it alone may not be sufficient, and just empowers Google to deploy the bug-fixing code. That would be understandably frustrating, and it sounds like all anyone can do is make sure they’re updated and have a little patience.

It’s also possible that we’re looking at an intersection between several glitches — this is Android Auto, after all — and that’s just making it all the more difficult to verify what is and isn’t being fixed for everyone with their specific pairing of phone + vehicle. We’ll keep an eye on this one to see if Google follows up with any more news about its fix, and whether or not some of these users still experiencing problems find any relief.

Follow