Android Auto is glitching out for some new Pixel 10 owners, because of course it is

TL;DR Pixel 10 deliveries have started arriving for shoppers who got their orders in early.

Multiple new Pixel 10 owners have reported running into Android Auto failures that aren’t happening with other phones.

Issues include display freeze-ups and getting stuck on the Android Auto logo.

Google’s latest smartphones have arrived — and we don’t just mean they’ve gone official, as they did at last week’s Made By Google event. Today is the official ship date for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, and some lucky shoppers have even managed to see their shipments arrive early. Now with the phones finally getting into the hands of users, we’re starting to get some early feedback on how that experience is going. And we probably shouldn’t be remotely surprised, but a number of these new Pixel 10 owners are running into problem after problem with Android Auto.

For as much as we love Android Auto, getting it to work (and work consistently) is a process that’s sometimes a little more delicate than we’d want, and it’s a bit too easy to find yourself derailed by unexpected bugs. This is a situation we’ve run into multiple times in the past when trying Auto with a new Pixel, and some of the problems we’ve experienced seem directly tied to transferring settings over from an older phone.

To the shock of pretty much no one, this is a cycle that seems to be repeating itself with the Pixel 10 family.

In a thread started on Google’s Android Auto community forums by user Groumf44, over a dozen new Pixel 10 owners report malfunctions when trying to use these phones with their vehicles (via 9to5Google). In these cases, the phone appears to be recognized but Android Auto freezes with just its logo on-screen.

In a similar thread from Reddit user utan, we hear about some other ways the Pixel 10 is glitching out with Android Auto, with buttons still working but the display freezing up.

Google should now be at least aware of these reports, with a Community Specialist responding, and if there really is a Pixel 10-specific cause behind these failures, hopefully developers can get that addressed with a quick update. It might also be worth trying with your Pixel 10 factory fresh, and not restoring data from your last phone. And no promises, but we’ve got a whole guide full of helpful Android Auto troubleshooting tips that are worth a try.

