Android Auto could make life easier with Gemini-based shortcuts (APK teardown)

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Android Auto could get Gemini actions.

This would allow you to create shortcuts to Gemini commands and place them on your Android Auto screen.

This would likely replace the current Google Assistant Actions feature.

Android Auto offers a cool feature called Google Assistant actions, allowing you to create specific commands and place shortcuts to them in the app drawer. That means you can quickly call a contact, get a traffic report, and more with a single tap. We know that Gemini is coming to Google’s automotive platform, and we’ve uncovered evidence that this Assistant feature will get a Gemini upgrade.

We dug into the latest Android Auto beta (version 15.6.154404-release.daily) and discovered strings related to Gemini actions. These strings show that you can create shortcuts for Gemini actions so you can access them with “one tap.” Check them out below.

Code Copy Text <string name="settings_customize_add_gemini_shortcut_activity_title">Gemini action</string> <string name="settings_customize_add_gemini_shortcut_query_helper_text">Enter a command to give to Gemini</string> <string name="settings_customize_add_gemini_shortcut_query_hint">Gemini command</string> <string name="settings_customize_add_launcher_shortcut_button_description_call_and_gemini">Call a contact or trigger an Gemini action with one tap</string> <string name="settings_customize_add_shortcut_dialog_option_gemini">A Gemini action</string>

The strings also confirm that you can create shortcuts to trigger a specific Gemini action or to call a contact. That’s handy if you’re on the road and want to minimize distractions, allowing you to quickly perform actions with a single tap of the screen.

We weren’t able to activate this feature just yet, but we’re guessing it’ll work like Google Assistant actions. The current feature is accessible via Customize launcher > Add a shortcut to the launcher > An Assistant action. It also lets you name the shortcut icon and test the command to ensure it’s working correctly. Check out the screenshots for Assistant actions below.

There’s no word on when Gemini actions will roll out to Android Auto users, but we hope there isn’t a long wait for this feature. It also comes as Android Auto owners still wait for Gemini itself to land on their car screens.

Nevertheless, this is just the latest upcoming Android Auto feature we’ve uncovered in recent weeks. Other notable work-in-progress features include home screen widgets and support for multiple media cards. It also comes roughly a month after Google confirmed that Call Screen and Call Notes are coming to the automotive platform.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

