These two Pixel phone features are driving over to Android Auto
2 hours ago
- Google has announced that it’s bringing Call Screen and Call Notes to Android Auto.
- Call Screen helps filter unwanted callers, while Call Notes makes a summary of your call.
Google just announced that it’s expanding call recording to all markets where Pixel phones are sold. However, the company also had some good news for Android Auto owners.
Google revealed in a blog post that it’s bringing Call Screen and Call Notes functionality to Android Auto:
To ensure you’re only picking up when it matters, Android Auto will now allow your phone to screen calls in your car. And for when you have to take the call, but can’t jot down the important takeaways, we’re also bringing Call Notes to Android Auto later this year.
It sounds like call screening is launching imminently (if not already rolling out), while Call Notes doesn’t have a specific launch date. Nevertheless, these are handy additions to Android Auto. Call screening, in particular, means you don’t have to waste your time accepting an unnecessary call while on the road. This feature works by asking an unknown contact who they are and why they’re calling. This info is then passed to you, allowing you to decide whether to accept or decline the call.
Meanwhile, Call Notes debuted on the Pixel 9 series, creating a text summary of your phone call. This could be handy if you’re taking a work or school call while driving, as it automatically jots down notes and key points for your convenience.
This news also comes as Google reveals a few other Pixel-related announcements. In addition to expanded call recording functionality, the search giant is bringing Call Notes and Scam Detection to more markets.
