YouTube could soon make it easier to stop binging past your bedtime (APK teardown)

TL;DR The YouTube Android app could offer an easier way to activate bedtime reminder functionality.

Strings suggest that the feature could move to the bottom sheet in the video player window.

The YouTube app for Android has offered bedtime reminder functionality for a while now, and this can be useful if you find yourself spending way too much time watching videos in the evenings. However, it looks like the company could make this functionality easier to find in the future.

We combed through a beta version of YouTube (version 19.43.32 beta) and discovered that the platform could make it easier to toggle bedtime reminders. Strings seen below suggest that the bedtime reminder option could now appear in the video player window. More specifically, it seems like the option could be hosted in the bottom sheet which also contains video quality controls, playback speed functionality, the sleep timer, and more.

Code Copy Text <string name="bedtime_reminder_bottom_sheet_subtitle">You can turn the reminder off in Settings</string> <string name="bedtime_reminder_bottom_sheet_title">Set a reminder</string> <string name="bedtime_reminder_generic_title">Bedtime reminder</string> <string name="bedtime_reminder_time_remaining_subtitle">Reminders are on until %1$s. You have %2$s left.</string> <string-array name="bedtime_reminder_bottom_sheet_radio_options_key_array"> <item>key_15_min</item> <item>key_30_min</item> <item>key_45_min</item> <item>key_60_min</item> <item>key_when_this_video_ends</item> </string-array> <string-array name="bedtime_reminder_bottom_sheet_radio_options_text_array"> <item>15 minutes</item> <item>30 minutes</item> <item>45 minutes</item> <item>60 minutes</item> <item>When this video ends</item> </string-array>.

Much like the current bedtime reminder option (seen below), the strings suggest that you can tweak the reminder in 15-minute increments or have it appear when your current video ends.

Either way, this seems like a quicker, easier way to activate bedtime reminders than the current method of tapping Settings > General > Remind me when it’s bedtime. So we hope this comes to the stable YouTube app in the near future.

