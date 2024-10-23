Amazon app entices shoppers with a more personalized experience in latest redesign

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Amazon is testing a redesigned home page for its shopping app on Android and iOS.

It brings a new Window Display that offers users personalized recommendations based on their purchase habits and browsing history.

The Buy Again hub has also received a refresh with a new layout and complementary item recommendations.

After adding an AI-powered shopping assistant and new shopping guides to its app earlier this year, Amazon is now testing a home page redesign for its iOS and Android apps. The updated home page introduces new features and design elements that aim to offer users a more personalized and easy-to-navigate shopping experience.

Amazon says that its shopping app will feature a new section at the top offering personalized recommendations based on your interests. This section will feature a carousel of large, rectangular cards that Amazon calls “Window Display.” It will feature products based on your purchase and browsing history and “highlight trending products, new releases, best-sellers, and deals” based on your preferences.

The Window Display will also showcase new Prime Video and Amazon Music releases. Amazon believes this new design will help customers “explore relevant categories without jumping between pages, creating a more cohesive and easy-to-navigate experience.”

Along with the new Window Display, Amazon is improving the “Buy Again” hub that has been available on the home page for some time. It will give users quick access to frequently purchased items in one location in a similar carousel-style layout and recommend complementary items based on past purchases. Amazon will initially test the redesigned home page with some users in the US before rolling it out widely in the coming months.

