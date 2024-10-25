An app update has broken casting from Spotify to Google Home speakers

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify Premium users are reporting issues with casting music to Google Home and Google-enabled speakers, while free Spotify accounts seem unaffected.

The problem appears to stem from a recent update to the Google Home app, as confirmed by users who reached out to Google for support.

Affected users have attempted various troubleshooting steps, but none have resolved the issue.

Users are reporting an unexplained issue with casting music from Spotify to Google Home Speakers. Numerous reports of people experiencing the problem are included in this Reddit thread. It looks like the issue primarily affects casting between Spotify and Google Home Speakers and Google-enabled speakers. Casting from any other music app to Google speakers seems to be working.

“My phone tells me Spotify is playing on the speaker. The speaker thinks it is playing, but the time on the song does not advance, and there is no audio,” wrote the user who initiated the Reddit thread.

Users experiencing the issue report that they are Spotify Premium subscribers, while casting still seems to work for those with free Spotify accounts when using Google Home speakers.

A number of the affected users contacted Google for help and were informed that a recent update to the Google Home app caused the casting problem.

“It was an update to the Home app that broke it. They are aware and are now working on a fix. They believe it will be resolved through an app update. If I receive any instructions to try on my device, I’ll post them here,” wrote the user who started the complaint thread.

In the meantime, users have tried various troubleshooting steps, including resetting devices, updating the Google Home and Spotify apps, and relinking their Google Home speakers, but none have resolved the issue so far.

We’ll contact Google and see if we can get an update from the company about the problem.

