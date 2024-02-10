5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week saw two new apps worth highlighting, as well as three great games.

Potion Permit Price: $6.99, on sale for $4.70

It is increasingly common to see new Android titles that are simply ports of indie console and PC games from a few years earlier. These ports are often a bit cheaper than the original releases and have specialized modifications to make the game work better on a phone. Potion Permit continues that familiar trend, bringing the open-ended sim RPG to Android for about half the price of the Steam version. The goal of the game is to become the best chemist around, brewing potions, curing ailments, and more.

If you are looking for mobile games with a bit more depth than a lot of the casual free-to-play fare that tends to get most of the attention, Potion Permit is worth a look. It’s also a faithful port with no major bugs and decent mobile controls as well.

Wytchwood Price: $4.99

Yet another premium port, Wytchwood is a crafting adventure game with a gothic, fairytale backdrop. The game has you play as a mysterious witch of the woods and will have you explore the strange landscape, collect magical ingredients, and brew enchantments. Best of all, you can also pass twisted judgment on the various fairytale characters that cross your path. With a great storyline and plenty of challenges, this is a port that seems just as stable and enjoyable as what you’d find on Steam.

I love the trend of high-quality Android games that started in 2023 and hope things only get better in 2024. That said, I did have the game crash on me twice but it seemed to play nicely after a reset.

Devil Slayer Price: Free with in-app purchases

From the name of the game to the design of the female character on the front, this one looked a lot like a cheap Demon Slayer knock-off but I decided to try it anyhow. What I found was a typical idle RPG with a demon/devil theme that evokes one of my favorite animes but has very little else to offer. On the bright side the game has good graphics and could be a decent time waster, just be aware it’s just another flash IDLE game but at least it seems to be pretty bug free and have a fun aesthetic that stands out from many of the other IDLE RPGs I’ve played, even if not by much.

T Life Price: Free for T-Mobile subscribers

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

T-Mobile introduced a few new perks as part of its brand-new Magenta Status program which offers discounts at hotels, on tickets, and much more. To help manage this new program T-Mobile has completely overhauled its T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The newly rebranded experience still contains T-Mobile Tuesday deals and everything else you’d expect but with a revamped interface and the new Magenta Status perks built in. As you’d expect, the new app does require a T-Mobile subscription and customers will be able to opt in or out for the new program.

Google Gemini Price: Free with in-app purchases

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google Gemini is a brand new app experience as we mentioned above. We spent some hands-on time with the Assistant replacement and have to admit it works so much better in some ways. Not only is it smarter, but it’s more responsive too. That said, it’s still an early experience and likely won’t be quite as stable as the original Google Assistant. Considering you have to replace Assistant to install this one, we’d recommend doing so with some caution at least until the app has been around a bit longer. Still, if you have a backup device or simply don’t use Asisstant enough to care about its absence, it’s a unique experience worth trying and it has a lot of potential.

Comments