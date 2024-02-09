The Gemini app will expand to these regions next week, but what about Europe?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that the Gemini app is expanding to five more regions next week.

There’s still no word on an EU launch, but experts speculate it could take a while.

Google is possibly waiting for Europe’s AI Act to become law before it launches the Gemini app in the region.

Google renamed Bard yesterday to Gemini and threw in a dedicated Android app for the AI. The Gemini app is only available in the US right now. However, an expansion is coming as soon as next week.

According to Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Gemini at Google, the Google Assistant-replacing AI app will be available in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the rest of North America in the coming week.

While Google Bard, now Gemini, is already available in Europe, folks in the region will have to wait a little longer to use the Gemini app. Google has said nothing about launching the app in European countries.

There’s talk that Google is holding off until the EU’s new AI act is passed. This act mandates AI models to create more comprehensive documentation, adhere to EU copyright regulations, and disclose additional details about the training data they use.

Key EU lawmakers are set to vote on the AI Act on February 13, followed by a vote in the European parliament sometime in March or April. So it could be a while before we see the Gemini app come to Europe.

Comments