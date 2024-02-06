Google Maps updates Android app with a feature that was exclusive to iOS

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps now shows an overlay of the weather and air quality in the area you’re looking at.

Tapping on the weather widget brings up a card that shows the forecast for the day.

This feature was previously only available on the iOS version.

Google Maps on Android is borrowing a handy feature from the iOS version of the app. The latest update to the Android app will now allow you to see the weather while in Maps.

First spotted by 9to5Google, Google Maps on Android has added a small rectangular box in the left-hand corner of the screen, just under the search bar. The box in question contains the temperature, weather conditions, and the air quality index (AQI) in the area.

Just like with the iOS version, these values will change as you look at different parts of the map. The widget will also disappear once anything is selected.

If you want more details on the weather, tapping on the box will bring up a card that shows the current temperature and weather conditions, the high and lows for the day, the hourly forecast, and the AQI. You can also tap on the AQI, which will show you the existing air quality map layer.

While the feature isn’t live on my device yet, it was available for others on our team. The feature should become widely available soon after updating to the latest version of the app.

