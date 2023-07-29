5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Merge Neverland Price: Free to play

Merge Neverland is, as you would expect, a merge game. The goal is to merge the various items to get better items and complete levels. There are over 200 levels to play through to obtain various items and gold. You use these items and currency to bring a garden back to life. In addition to the core gameplay loop, players also get themed events every week, various login bonuses, and more. Like most free-to-play games, there is a grind as you get further and further into the game. However, it’s pleasant enough that it’s not really a big deal.

DJ Music Mixer Price: Free / $5.99

DJ Music Mixer is a DJ app that lets you mix and play music right from your phone. It has a variety of desirable features, including virtual turntables, a crossfader, built-in sound samples, and you can record everything you mix directly through the app if you so choose. The UI has a learning curve as would almost any app like this. The developers say it was designed by actual DJs, but that’s likely at least partially a marketing ploy. It worked well in our testing, but admittedly, we didn’t test it for a super long time.

Master of Knights Price: Free

Master of Knights is a mobile gacha RPG with SRPG-style combat. The main focus of the game is summoning various heroes to help you along your quest. You level them up, give them better gear, and send them out to fight for you. Combat features a checkerboard-style layout where you set characters down to fight bad guys. All of the controls are tap, and combat seems to go pretty quickly during the early levels. This one suffers from the age-old problem of intentional resource scarcity to make grinding longer than it should be, but other than that, it’s not bad.

ChatGPT Price: Free / $20 per month (eventually)

OpenAI released an official ChatGPT app this week. It works pretty well. You can engage with ChatGPT 3 for free as of this writing. You’ll be able to pay the $20 ChatGPT Plus subscription to engage with ChatGPT 4 eventually, but it’s not in the app just yet. Other than that, it works like most AI chatbot apps. You ask it questions and it gives you answers. We asked it 20 questions and most of the answers were correct. This is a good tool for simple stuff, but more complex things are outside of the scope of the app. In any case, you can try it now with the button below.

Tower of God: New World Price: Free

Tower of God: New World is the latest game from Netmarble. It’s yet another gacha-style mobile RPG where you summon characters, level them up, and make them work for you. Combat is relatively simple. Most things require little more than tapping, and you get the colorful special attack graphics that every mobile gacha RPG uses. Outside of the gameplay, there’s a story to play through and some other things to do. Some folks don’t like the story or the gameplay. The grind gets pretty intense during the later stages of the game as well. If you can handle that, it’s not a bad overall game.

