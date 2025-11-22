AirDrop comes to Android — what Apple service should Google support next?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

Google surprised everyone (including Apple, I imagine) when it announced that Quick Share on the Pixel 10 series would support Apple’s AirDrop protocol, allowing users to send and receive files between iOS and Android devices. It’s a massive coup for Google, especially since Apple seems to have no hand in the sudden cooperation between the two services.

While Quick Share’s AirDrop support is technically possible, let’s set aside logic for a moment. Apple has a host of other services that I’m sure Android users would love to get their hands on.

I wouldn’t mind Android (and Android location tags) gaining access to Apple’s Find My network, for instance. This, in addition to Google’s Find Hub, would make seeking out lost items even easier.

Then there’s FaceTime. While Google Meet exists, wouldn’t it be useful to place calls to iOS devices using the protocol they’re familiar with? What intrigues me most is the compatibility of Android with the Apple Watch. Notably, some Android OEMs already support Apple’s wearable to an extent, but it’s not universally accessible. This would undoubtedly light a fire under Wear OS device makers’ backsides.

Of course, this is just a thought experiment. There are numerous gates, walls, pitfalls, and other obstacles standing in the way of common ground between Android and iOS. But, if anything, the Quick Share/AirDrop news is a glimpse into what could be.

That said, I really want to hear from you: Which Apple service, protocol, or feature would you like to see Google support next on Android?

Here are some more questions: Are you excited about Quick Share/AirDrop support?

Do you think Apple will eventually shutter this support in a future update?

Should Apple and Google collaborate more on developing solutions to tech problems?

How have you managed file transfers between Android and iOS in the past?

In a world without limits, what Apple service or product would you like Android to support next? 21 votes Find My 52 % FaceTime 24 % Apple Watch 14 % CarPlay 5 % Something else (elaborate in the comments) 5 %

Do you think Apple will try to block AirDrop on the Pixel 10? 1914 votes Of course. Apple still hasn't outgrown its "doesn't play well with others" phase. 34 % Yes, but it will frame it as a "security upgrade" that just happens to break Android support. 46 % Maybe, and it will depend on how Apple users react to the news. 10 % Nah. Apple's got more important things to care about than what Android's up to. 10 %

And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

