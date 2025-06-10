The impossible is happening: An Android phone will be compatible with Apple Watch

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Vivo has started teasing its next foldable, the X Fold 5.

A product manager confirms that the Android phone will have Apple Watch compatibility.

It’s also said to have direct support for iCloud and can be used as an extended screen with a Mac.

At one point, Apple reportedly considered making an Apple Watch that’s compatible with Android to help it reach the platform’s billions of users. However, those plans eventually fell through and Apple has continued to be a walled garden. That status quo could change in the near future, though, as one Android brand plans to bridge the gap.

Chinese phone maker vivo has started teasing the next foldable that will be added to its collection, the X Fold 5. In a social post on Weibo, vivo Product Manager, Han Boxiao, shared a few details about the device, including that it will feature 4,500 nits of brightness, high-frequency PWM dimming, and has TUV Rheinland global eye protection 3.0 certification. In addition to these specs, Boxiao also confirmed something genuinely surprising about the X Fold 5, which is that it will have Apple device compatibility.

According to Boxiao, the X Fold 5 will be the first Android phone to have Apple Watch support. You’ll be able to see incoming calls and text messages on an Apple Watch, while health data recorded on the watch can be synced to the vivo health app. On top of that, Boxiao says the foldable can connect to iCloud, which is built directly into the built-in file management system. Last but not least, Boxiao states that the X Fold 5 will be able to act as an extended screen for your Mac computer, can work with AirPods, and there’s Mac remote control connection.

So if you’re an iPhone user who’s been contemplating a switch to Android, you may want to keep an eye on vivo’s next foldable. The X Fold 5 doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s believed the handset could launch later this month.

