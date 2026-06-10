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Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 is ready to share its latest bug fixes
2 hours ago
- Google’s latest QPR1 Beta arrives roughly three weeks after Beta 3.
- The new builds are heavily bugfix-focused, and we’ve yet to hear about any new features.
- Google doesn’t have a release for some Pixel 6 models, but says they’ll be included again in the future.
It’s been just over three weeks since Google brought us our last early preview of everything set to arrive with September’s upcoming Feature Drop, and now Google’s following that up with the release of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4.
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Over on X, Google’s Mishaal Rahman announces the new release’s arrival. Like before, we’re looking at a split in builds between devices: Google has CP31.260522.006.A1 for your Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro phones, and CP31.260522.006 for other Pixel hardware. He also points out that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not supported in today’s release, but Google plans to bring them back in the mix for the next Beta.
As for changes, he tells us to look for the following fixes:
- An issue where the mouse pointer becomes invisible on external displays when Work profile or FLAG_SECURE applications are active. (Issue #446715557)
- A Settings app crash occurring when launching credential provider settings from a Private Space. (Issue #499908921)
- An issue where screenshot sounds were coupled with the ringer volume, preventing silent captures while maintaining call alerts. (Issue #336098340)
- An issue where video recording at 5x zoom would exhibit frame jumps and jitter during panning. (Issue #447867142)
- An issue where Back Tap gestures failed to trigger on the interactive lock screen. (Issue #476775220)
- A graphics driver regression that caused severe 3D performance drops in OpenGL ES applications on newer hardware. (Issue #476585209)
- A regression where Wireless ADB and local network-dependent apps failed to connect. (Issue #506418219)
- Home screen widgets would disappear or become unavailable in the widget picker after a device reboot. (Issue #488125748, Issue #505117543, Issue #505671079, Issue #497140330, Issue #506685943, Issue #510967059)
Testers interested in getting started can register their devices with Google’s Android Beta for Pixel program, and those already participating should be seeing update notifications hitting their devices shortly — those Pixel 6 models notwithstanding.
We’ll be on the lookout for any other changes present in these new builds, and look forward to sharing them with you.
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