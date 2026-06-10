Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 is ready to share its latest bug fixes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest QPR1 Beta arrives roughly three weeks after Beta 3.

The new builds are heavily bugfix-focused, and we’ve yet to hear about any new features.

Google doesn’t have a release for some Pixel 6 models, but says they’ll be included again in the future.

It’s been just over three weeks since Google brought us our last early preview of everything set to arrive with September’s upcoming Feature Drop, and now Google’s following that up with the release of Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4.

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Over on X, Google’s Mishaal Rahman announces the new release’s arrival. Like before, we’re looking at a split in builds between devices: Google has CP31.260522.006.A1 for your Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro phones, and CP31.260522.006 for other Pixel hardware. He also points out that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not supported in today’s release, but Google plans to bring them back in the mix for the next Beta.

Testers interested in getting started can register their devices with Google’s Android Beta for Pixel program, and those already participating should be seeing update notifications hitting their devices shortly — those Pixel 6 models notwithstanding.

We’ll be on the lookout for any other changes present in these new builds, and look forward to sharing them with you.

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