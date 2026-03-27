Android 17 has a mysterious, evolving logo — but we know where it's headed next!

Mishaal Rahman

TL;DR Android 17 has been using a different logo for each Beta release.

Now by Beta 3, a swirl has slowly started to take shape.

Google managed to give the secret away, though, and we’ve already seen what’s likely the final Android 17 logo.

You ever get a little bummed out thinking about how Android today doesn’t feel quite as fun as it did a decade ago? Sure, we’ve still got Easter eggs, and while those dessert nicknames still exist internally, they’re far less prominent than they used to be. But lest you worry that Google was getting a little stodgy as the company gets ready to turn 30, it turns out that Android 17 has been dangling a fun little mystery under our noses this whole time.

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With each new release of Android, Google produces a new logo for it — almost like a mission patch. Here are the ones we had in Android 15 and Android 16:

And just as you’d expect, Google cooked up a new one for Android 17. But if you’ve been testing the Android 17 Beta releases so far, there’s a chance you might have picked up on something very, very subtle: It’s changing.

Over on the platform formally known as Twitter, developer Dylan Roussel shares an animation that draws our attention to how the logo has been evolving, up through our current Android 17 Beta 3:

Roussel even tried to get an early look at the final shape the logo might take by trying to modify the URL for the image on Android’s developer site — but Google’s one step ahead of him there, and is actively redirecting attempts to peek ahead back to the latest available version.

But what if we told you we’ve already seen the complete Android 17 logo? And if you’ve been reading Android Authority these past couple months, you’ve probably seen it too:

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Remember back when Android 17 Beta 1 first got started last month? Google was planning to release it on February 11, but at the very last minute the company hit “pause” on things for a couple days, only to finally get Beta 1 started on February 13. Google had shared press materials with us to help prepare our coverage, and the initial announcement included that “final” version of the logo:

Google

We took that initial image and used it to prepare some of the artwork you’ve been seeing illustrate our Android 17 coverage ever since — and somehow nobody just ever noticed that Google changed it prior to publicly announcing Android 17 Beta 1.

All the comments we’ve seen already seems to think this looks like Jupiter and its Great Red Spot — and that definitely feels like what Google’s trying to evoke. Even the way the image has been evolving over the last few Beta releases fits with the idea of a massive storm, with winds swirling around as it takes shape.

Even if we’ve managed to just instantly ruin this mystery, we’ve got to hand it to Google: This was pretty fun. It’s a playful side of Android that we just don’t get enough of lately, and we really, really hope Google keeps up this approach in the future.

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