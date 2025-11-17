Secret no more: Android Canary confirms 'Cinnamon Bun' is Android 17's codename

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Strong evidence has surfaced confirming that “Cinnamon Bun” is the internal dessert codename for Android 17.

A reference to “CINNAMON_BUN” was discovered within the code of the latest Android Canary release.

The OS is currently using the placeholder API level 10000, but it will eventually graduate to API level 37.

Development on Android 17 is well underway, but we still don’t know much about the next major OS update. While we have an inkling about some of its potential new features, we lack concrete evidence confirming they’ll be included. We’ve even heard through the grapevine that Android 17’s dessert codename is “Cinnamon Bun,” but without official confirmation, we couldn’t be sure. Fortunately, we’ve now found strong evidence confirming that “Cinnamon Bun” is indeed the internal moniker.

While digging through the latest 2511 Android Canary release — the latest preview build that offers a taste of future Android features — I discovered the first public mention of “Cinnamon Bun” in Android code. Specifically, android.os.Build now lists “ CINNAMON_BUN ” as a valid Android version.

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

“ CINNAMON_BUN ” has been assigned the version code “ 10000 .” This number represents the API level, a unique identifier for each Android version. Google uses API levels to clearly delineate features and behaviors, helping developers understand what’s available and how system changes might affect their apps.

Normally, Google increments the API level sequentially for each major release. Since Android 16 is API level 36, Android 17 will eventually become API level 37. However, that won’t happen until the OS reaches what’s called “Platform Stability” next year, which is when all APIs and app-facing system behaviors are finalized. Until then, it will stick with the “10000” placeholder — the “magic version number” for a current development build that hasn’t yet become an official release.

We’ve known for a while that “Cinnamon Bun” was the likely codename; the very first edition of my Authority Insights Newsletter even mentioned it. However, since we relied on unnamed sources, some people were skeptical. This new code finding should finally put those doubts to rest.

We can now confirm that Cinnamon Bun is Android 17’s codename, but does that change anything? Honestly, no. Google stopped publicly referring to Android versions by dessert names with Android 9 Pie in 2018, so this remains a fun bit of trivia for hardcore Android nerds. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to indulge in a tasty cinnamon bun.

