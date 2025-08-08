Introducing the Authority Insights Podcast and Newsletter

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

With so many amazing media outlets and YouTube channels out there in 2025, why should you spare time for Android Authority? If you care about Android and Google news, we know you have options. However, we’re the best site to follow if you want the inside scoop on what Google is working on before it’s announced, especially when it comes to its Android operating system and mobile apps. Now, we’re making it even easier to get that exclusive content delivered right to your inbox or media feed. Introducing the Authority Insights Podcast and the Authority Insights Newsletter.

We now publish so much exclusive content, in fact, that it can be difficult for our followers to keep up! That’s why we created the Authority Insights Podcast to help you get up to speed on the most important stories we published each week. It’s a weekly podcast hosted by me and C. Scott Brown. We don’t just spend time recapping stories; we also dive deeper into them, providing our own original analysis and sometimes new information not contained in the original piece.

We’re also launching the Authority Insights Newsletter, where we’ll highlight all our top discoveries and industry-first stories of the week, so you don’t have to refresh our feed every day.

It’s a weekly newsletter written by me, and each edition will exclusively reveal some new facet of Android that hasn’t been reported on anywhere else yet. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s coming in our first newsletter…

There’s one thing everyone has gotten wrong about Android 17 — want to know what it is before anyone else? Sign up today to get the first Authority Insights Newsletter straight to your inbox tomorrow, August 9, 2025, when we’ll reveal our first Authority Insights Newsletter exclusive.

Ready to subscribe? Here’s everything you need to know.

Subscribe to the Authority Insights Podcast for in-depth analysis of upcoming features You can subscribe to the Authority Insights Podcast on your preferred podcast platform, like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pocket Casts, or Apple Podcasts. On Spotify and YouTube, you can also watch the video version of the podcast, where we show the articles and other relevant links we’re discussing each week.

New episodes of the podcast will be released every Saturday at 8:00AM ET, but the first episode is already live on all platforms! Check it out using one of the links below: YouTube

YouTube Music (coming soon!)

Spotify

Pocket Casts

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music/Audible

iHeartRadio

Subscribe to the Authority Insights Newsletter to get the scoop on upcoming Android changes You can subscribe to the Authority Insights Newsletter by entering your email address in the widget below. The newsletter will be automatically sent to your inbox every Saturday at 08:00 AM ET. It will also be published as a post on the website, which you can find on our Authority Insights hub page.

Thanks to all of you for reading, and a special thanks to those of you who subscribe! Since 2007, Android Authority has remained an independent media outlet, and your support helps make that possible. We hope you enjoy the content, but if you have any concerns or feedback, please drop a comment down below or send an email to contact@androidauthority.com.

