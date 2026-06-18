Google confirms a fix is on the way for Android 17 testers stuck on Beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 Beta testers are supposed to have the opportunity to opt out and leave the Beta for the new stable release without performing a data wipe.

Testers running the latest releases, however, have experienced problems trying to leave while keeping their data.

Google now confirms it’s working on a fix, to arrive as a future OTA update.

Testing Google’s latest software always involve balancing some trade-offs: Sure, you get first crack at trying out some of the latest features, but that also means tolerating a few bugs along the way. And while that can be a lot of fun, testers might be feeling understandably excited when a new stable release finally comes out — like Android 17 earlier week — and they can easily opt out of testing and all the uncertainty that comes with it. At least, that’s how it’s supposed to work, but some glitches have been making it more difficult than it should be for some testers to make that transition.

While Google makes it pretty easy to get started testing an Android Beta, leaving the program can be a little tricky — that is, if you want to avoid a full device data wipe, forcing you to restore your app content from a backup. But there’s always still a light at the end of the tunnel, and you can opt out when the stable release is ready, moving directly to that update, and not lose your data in the process.

The problem is, while some testers on Android 17 Beta 4 found themselves able to move to this week’s stable release without issue, those on Android 17 Beta 4.1 have been posting to Reddit about their inability to do the same. Glitches like these aren’t exactly uncommon, and we’re usually looking at a mismatch between patch levels on affected devices, making the old software appear more up-to-date than the new one you want to replace it with.

For testers on Beta 4 or Beta 4.1 who have experienced this problem, Google’s Mishaal Rahman shares an update: Hi folks, I wanted to update y’all that we’re working on issuing users on Beta 4.0/4.1 an OTA update to the stable release of Android 17, and that this update should be coming soon. Apologies for the wait! Sure, it probably doesn’t feel great to have helped out with testing, only to find yourself left behind right now while everyone else is upgrading, but this is still only a minor hiccup, and it’s reassuring to now know that Google’s on the case. Hopefully we get word of that OTA update hitting Beta testers soon.

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