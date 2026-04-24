Couldn't get Android 17 Beta to install on your Pixel? Google's got a fix

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel users registered for the Android Beta program have been having problems installing the Beta on phones with Google’s latest monthly patches.

Google confirms that the problem has now been fixed.

A mismatch between patch levels on the stable and testing tracks may have been behind the issue.

Testing in-development software means dealing with bugs; that’s just the nature of the beast. When you want to be among the first users running the latest code, you have to accept that you’re going to encounter the occasional glitch. But most of the time, we expect those bugs to only pop up after we’re actually running the software. Some Android testers have been scratching their heads over Beta builds that wouldn’t even install in the first place — but Google says a fix is now out.

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Getting an Android Beta build on your Pixel phone is supposed to be pretty straightforward. All you do is register with Google and select your eligible device — then wait for your notification that the Beta’s ready to install. At least, that’s how things are designed to work, but as we shared with you earlier this week, lots of users registering for the Beta didn’t seem to be getting it.

While we still haven’t been able to confirm the root cause behind those problems, the prevailing theory has been that we’re dealing with a mismatch between the patch levels of a Pixel phone running stable Android 16 with all its latest updates installed, compared to the Android 17 Beta. Because the stable release showed a more recent update, the Beta appeared as a “downgrade” to the system, and so wouldn’t be installed.

We’re still trying to confirm those exact details, but the important part is that this should now all be moot. Google reached out to us today to share that the problem has been fixed. Even Pixel phones that are up to date on all the latest monthly patches will be able to join the Android Beta program and install the latest release.

Right now, that’s Android 17 QPR1 Beta 1, as Google’s already getting started testing the changes set to arrive this September as part of Android 17’s first big update.

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