Android 17 Beta 4.1 arrives as Google scrambles to get things ready to hit stable

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 17 Beta 4.1 is now available for Pixel testers.

Lately Google’s been focusing on QPR1 Betas, and the last proper Android 17 Beta arrived in mid-April.

There’s a good chance this is our last update before Android 17 hits stable.

With June now upon us, Android 17’s final, stable release feels like it could be ready to drop at nearly any moment. Ahead of that happening, though, we’ve got at least one more beta release to check out, as Google begins distributing Android 17 Beta 4.1 to testers.

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If it’s felt like a minute since we last got a proper Android 17 Beta (and not another QPR1 preview), you’re not wrong — it’s been about a month and a half since Android 17 Beta 4 dropped. But now as Google starts getting down to the zero hour for changes before Android 17 goes stable, it’s got what very well could be its last new update to deliver.

Google identifies five main fixes present in Beta 4.1: An issue where the status bar incorrectly displayed zero signal bars despite active connectivity. (Issue #488358813)

A UI synchronization issue where the mobile data Quick Settings icon remained active during Airplane mode. (Issue #501368569, Issue #505757076, Issue #512828669)

An issue where external displays would go black when selecting high resolutions. (Issue #504952465)

A Bluetooth audio routing issue that caused playback silence after system interruptions like timers. (Issue #497181008)

An issue causing hearing aids to be automatically forgotten from paired devices after inactivity or charging. (Issue #504968772, Issue #504395613, Issue #493347800, Issue #504696777) If you’ve been experiencing any of those, don’t hesitate any longer to update to Google’s latest release. Those testers running the Beta will see a notification when their new build is ready to install — there’s one for Pixel 6 and 7 hardware (CP21.260330.011.A1) and another for everyone with more recent Pixel devices (CP21.260330.011).

If you haven’t started testing yet, and for some reason were waiting until just the last minute possible to give Google’s Beta a spin, you can register for the Beta Program or just cut to the chase and install Beta 4.1 with Google’s Android flashing tool. Everybody else, though — feel free to wait for stable in hopefully just another few weeks.

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