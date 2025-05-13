Samsung phones to get stable Android 16 update 'this summer': Google

Joe Maring / Android Authority

We all saw it coming, but now it’s official: Android 16 is coming to Galaxy devices “this summer.” A leaked build of One UI 8 has already been making the rounds, and recent tips suggested that the first beta could arrive as early as the end of this month. Now, Google has confirmed it. During The Android Show — a prelude to Google I/O — the company announced that Android 16 will hit stable status next month, with rollouts for Samsung and other brands starting this summer.

So what does that mean? For starters, the One UI 8 beta program is likely to be a short one. We’re also hearing it may be fairly limited, with only a handful of Galaxy devices getting in on the action. The upside? Unlike the messed-up One UI 7 rollout based on Android 15, Galaxy users might not have to wait long to get their hands on Android 16.

Naturally, Samsung will kick things off with its latest flagships. Expect the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 to be among the first in line for both the beta and the eventual stable release. Of course, Samsung is also expected to launch its new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 — this summer, which will likely debut with One UI 8/Android 16 on board.

That said, don’t expect a flood of new features this time around. One UI 7 has already delivered most of the major updates. What we are looking forward to is the integration of Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design, though that’s something we’ll likely see later in the year.