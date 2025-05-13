Google confirms June release for Android 16 stable update

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has confirmed that Android 16 will arrive in June.

The company hasn’t shared a specific date, but the software is expected to be released on June 3.

Google could make the official date announcement at I/O later this month.

Google has confirmed that the stable Android 16 update will arrive in June. During a press briefing ahead of The Android Show, the company revealed that the new Material 3 Expressive design language will debut later this year. In doing so, Allen Huang, Google’s Director of Product Management for Pixel and Android system UI, effectively confirmed Android 16’s June launch.

“So, the updates for Material Expressive are going to be available on Pixel devices first later this year, but it’s not going to be part of the public release in June,” Huang said.

Android 16 landing in June isn’t exactly a surprise. A previous leak had already pointed to a June 3 release date, and Huang’s comments all but confirm it, even though Google hasn’t officially shared a specific date yet. It’s likely the company is holding that announcement for Google I/O, which kicks off on May 20.

Either way, it won’t be long before Pixel users get their hands on the new Android version. Once the rollout begins, other manufacturers are expected to follow suit with their own Android 16 announcements. We’re already hearing that Samsung is preparing its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta, which could drop as early as this month.

