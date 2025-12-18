Android 16 QPR3 introduces over 160 new emoji: Here’s every single one of them

TL;DR Android 16 QPR3 is set to introduce support for the newly released Unicode 17.0 standard and its emoji.

The update includes 163 new characters, featuring additions like a distorted face, fight cloud, and orca.

You can view these new emoji right now if you install the Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 on a compatible Pixel.

Emoji play a core role in how people communicate online, allowing us to express ourselves with playful images and symbols rather than just text. New emoji arrive each year to expand our expressive range, and to ensure they appear correctly on everyone’s device, regardless of the platform, they are codified in the Unicode standard. The latest version — Unicode 17.0 — dropped on September 9, 2025, introducing over 160 new characters. While the stable release of Android doesn’t support them yet, that is set to change with next year’s third quarterly release of Android 16.

As highlighted by Emojipedia, Unicode 17.0 includes 163 new emoji, bringing the total count to a staggering 3,953 (when accounting for all skin tone and gender variations). This update features seven new emoji code points (standalone characters) and 156 new emoji sequences (combinations of emoji that render as a single icon). In contrast, Unicode 16.0 introduced only seven emoji in total, which Google brought to Android with the Android 16 DP2 release last December.

The seven new code points include Distorted Face, Fight Cloud, Hairy Creature, Orca, Landslide, Trombone, and Treasure Chest. Meanwhile, the 156 new sequences include various variations of a ballet dancer, people with bunny ears, and people wrestling.

Left to right, top to bottom: Distorted Face, Fight Cloud, Hairy Creature, Orca, Landslide, Trombone, Treasure Chest, Ballet dancer (one variant), People with bunny ears (one variant), People wrestling (one variant)

You can view all these new additions on Emojipedia if you have a compatible device, such as a Pixel running Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 or the 2512 Android Canary release. On most other devices, the new code points will appear as empty rectangular boxes, while the sequences will display as separate, individual emoji rather than a single combined image.

Emoji 17.0 not rendering properly on Android 16 QPR2 Emoji 17.0 rendering properly on Android 16 QPR3

Beyond new emoji, Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1 also introduces several welcome quality-of-life improvements, including flashlight brightness controls, navigation button order settings, an expandable location indicator, and more. You can read more about these changes in our full coverage here.

Thanks to Discord user Emoji Cook for the tip!

