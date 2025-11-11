The wait is over: Android 16 QPR1's source code is now available on AOSP

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR The source code for Android 16 QPR1 is now available on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) after a weeks-long delay.

This release gives developers access to the code for new features like Material 3 Expressive and Desktop Mode.

Custom ROM projects such as LineageOS can now rebase their work on the new code to incorporate these QPR1 features.

When Google released the Android 16 QPR1 update for Pixel devices in early September, its source code was conspicuously absent. This was unusual, as Google traditionally publishes the source code for new Android versions within a day or two of their release. After telling Android Authority it would release the code “in the coming weeks,” the company has now made good on that promise.

The source code for Android 16 QPR1 is now available on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), with the “ android16-qpr1-release ” branch going live in multiple repositories. This release gives developers and enthusiasts access to the code behind new QPR1 features like Material 3 Expressive and Desktop Mode. Custom ROM developers can now use this source code in their projects, and we expect major players like LineageOS to begin rebasing their work on it shortly.

It’s not immediately clear why Google delayed the source code, but the timing of its release — right after the November 2025 Pixel Drop — is notable. Perhaps the QPR1 code contained clues about the new Pixel Drop features or the company’s Android PC project, which it wanted to keep under wraps until the recent Snapdragon Summit tease. Whatever the case, we’ll be scouring the Android 16 QPR1 source code to learn more about all the changes Google made since the initial Android 16 release.

If you spot something new or interesting in the Android 16 QPR1 source code, send me a message — I’d love to hear from you!

