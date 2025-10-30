Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 arrives with fix for annoying lock screen clock bug

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released the Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 update.

It fixes the annoying lock screen clock bug that was preventing beta users from selecting different clock styles.

The update is rolling out for all eligible Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet.

Google is rolling out Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 update days after it rolled out the QPR2 Beta 3.1 build that fixed the issue with Desktop Mode.

The latest QPR build also brings fixed and stability improvements to the platform. It comes with build version BP41.250916.012 for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a, and BP41.250916.012.A1 for Pixel 7 and above, including the Pixel Tablet.

While Google has shared full release notes for Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2, users who’ve installed the update also note that it fixes the lock screen clock issue that prevented users from selecting different clock styles. With the QPR2 Beta 3.1 update, users lost access to all clock styles in the “Wallpaper & style” settings. The latest update fixes that issue, restoring all lock screen clock options.

Meanwhile, some long-standing bugs still need fixing. Several users report that the update doesn’t fix the non-functional speakerphone icon on the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

As usual, you’ll receive an OTA update for Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.2 if you’ve already enrolled in the Android Beta Program. If not, you can get it by enrolling your eligible Pixel devices.

