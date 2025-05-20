Google tweaks the Pixel Launcher in Android 16 QPR1 to leave more space for your apps

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has released the first Android 16 QPR 1 beta build for Pixel devices.

The update introduces the Material 3 Expressive design changes that the company showcased earlier this month.

It also tweaks the Pixel Launcher to free up more space for apps and widgets on the home screen.

Google just released the first Android 16 QPR1 beta, bringing the Material 3 Expressive design changes showcased earlier this month to its Pixel devices. In addition, the beta update introduces a much-needed improvement for the Pixel Launcher that frees up more space for apps on the home screen.

Google has reduced the size of Pixel’s At a Glance widget in the Android 16 QPR1 beta update, freeing up an extra row on the home screen for other widgets and app icons. The update highlights this change when you boot up after installing the beta build with a pop-up stating, “Good news! Your home screen has a new layout, which means there’s space for more apps and widgets.”

Pixel users have been clamoring for a way to turn off the At a Glance widget for several years, as it takes up a good chunk of the top half of the home screen. Although Google still hasn’t introduced this option in the latest Android 16 beta update, the smaller At a Glance widget offers a middle ground, letting users add more apps to their home screen without removing the widget altogether.

Interestingly, Google has also shrunk the At a Glance widget on the lock screen, likely to free up more room for lock screen widgets. Google has already confirmed that Android 16 QPR1 will bring lock screen widget support to Android phones, and the smaller At a Glance widget will allow users to add more widgets to the lock screen.

