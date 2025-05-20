You can now try Android's bold new Material 3 Expressive design in Android 16 QPR1 beta

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google unveiled Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design yesterday, and it’s already available in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 released today.

This beta showcases Android’s UI overhaul with features like revamped Quick Settings, background blur, and springier animations, but Google apps still await their updates.

Pixel users can experience these changes by joining the Android beta program, though this means skipping next month’s stable Android 16 release.

During last week’s The Android Show: I/O Edition, Google introduced Material 3 Expressive, its latest design language, promising a bold, fluid, and more engaging UI. Material 3 Expressive brings new physics-based animations, upgraded app components, fresh color themes, background blur effects, and more. Google didn’t specify when we’ll see the new Material 3 Expressive design in Android, only that it won’t appear in next month’s stable release of Android 16. However, you don’t have to wait for a future unspecified release to try out Android’s big redesign; it’s already live in the new Android beta that Google released today.

Google released Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 today, offering our first glimpse of what to expect in Android 16’s first quarterly release, scheduled to roll out this September. This beta includes many of the major design changes we previously covered, most notably the big Quick Settings revamp featuring resizable tiles, one-click toggles for Internet and Bluetooth, and an improved tile editor experience.

The update also adds: Background blur to the Quick Settings panel, app drawer, and recents menu

Springier animations for dismissing notifications and recents tasks

Newer and bolder status bar icons

Cleaner, more compact lock screen layout

Less bubbly volume panel design

More expressive Settings app

Essentially, all the design changes we detailed at the end of last month are now live in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1. Unfortunately, Google apps haven’t yet received their Material 3 Expressive updates, so we’ll need to wait for those to fully experience the new design. The good news is that these updates are confirmed: Google has announced Material 3 Expressive redesigns for Fitbit, Gmail, and Google Photos, and our APK teardowns have uncovered similar plans for other Google apps.

What do you think of Google's Material 3 Expressive design for Android? 7858 votes I love it and welcome it! 55 % I like the current design and don't want it to change. 8 % I'll make up my mind after I use it. 37 %

If you want to try Android’s Material 3 Expressive redesign on your Pixel device, you’ll need to sign up for the Android beta program. However, be aware that installing Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 on your Pixel means you won’t receive next month’s stable Android 16 release.

Considering the anticipation and excitement surrounding these design changes, it’s likely many of you are eager to sign up for this beta anyway. If you do, let us know in the comments below what you think of Android’s UI overhaul!

