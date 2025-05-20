Android 16 QPR1 lets you check what fingerprints you've enrolled on your Pixel phone

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 introduces a new feature on Pixel devices allowing users to check which fingerprints they have enrolled.

By tapping a new button in settings and then touching the sensor, the system will highlight the corresponding saved fingerprint.

This helps users identify and manage their stored fingerprints without needing to delete and re-capture them.

Google just released the first Android 16 QPR1 beta earlier today, allowing us to finally beta test Android’s big redesign the company announced last week. As usual, the update includes many changes that Google didn’t announce, and one such change we spotted is a feature to check which fingerprints you’ve enrolled on your Pixel device.

After installing the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release on a Pixel device, we spotted a new “check enrolled fingerprints” button in Android’s Fingerprint Unlock settings. Tapping this button launches a screen with a black background, a fingerprint icon, and text that reads, “Touch the fingerprint sensor.” Pressing your finger against the fingerprint icon closes the page and highlights the matching fingerprint.

If you’ve already named your fingerprints, then you probably don’t need this feature. If you didn’t name your fingerprints when setting up your Pixel’s fingerprint scanner, though, then this feature will help you name your fingerprints without having to delete and recapture them. This could be useful for when you want to delete certain fingerprints from the system while retaining others.

This is definitely one of the more minor changes in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, but it’s a nice quality of life update nonetheless. In addition to the new “check enrolled fingerprints” option, the Fingerprint Unlock page has also gotten a redesign to fall in line with Google’s Material 3 Expressive design. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 also adds a nice Magic Portrait feature for customizing your lock screen wallpaper, an update to the recents screen to make the context menu more accessible, and a slider to control the size of the default lock screen clock.

