Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 gives you more control over your lock screen clock

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out new lock screen clock customization options in the latest Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 release.

The revamped “Wallpaper & style” app now includes a slider to adjust the default clock’s weight and width, thanks to its “reactive” font.

While more granular sizing options are still missing and it’s unclear if other clocks will become “reactive,” this update signals Google’s continued focus on personalization.

Google has been slowly drip-feeding us new customization options, and it looks like this year will bring some big upgrades, particularly to the lock screen. Last year, we revealed Google was preparing new ways to customize the lock screen clock. Now, with the latest Android 16 beta released today, some of those customization options are live.

With the release of Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1, Google has finally introduced the revamped Pixel wallpaper app that we first reported was in development last year. The new version of the “Wallpaper & style” app refines the UI for changing the lock screen’s appearance. It also adds a slider to adjust the clock’s weight and width, though this currently only applies to the default clock.

Here’s a short video showing the Pixel’s new clock size customization slider in action in Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1:

This slider is only available for the default clock because it’s the only one using a “reactive” font that allows for dynamic adjustment. We don’t know if Google plans to make other lock screen clocks “reactive,” but it seems unlikely for some, as it could interfere with their established designs. It’s also unfortunate that Google didn’t introduce the more granular clock sizing options we spotted last year, as those would have offered even greater customization.

Still, we’re glad to see Google introduce new customization features to Android, even if this addition is somewhat limited. Google recently promised a more bold, fluid, and engaging UI with its Material 3 Expressive announcement, so further customization options will help make the new design feel more personal.

