Google tests new segmented Pixel Launcher search bar design in the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is prepping another redesign for the Pixel Launcher’s search bar.

The new design is already live for some users in the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta release.

It features a smaller search bar with a round AI mode button to the right, like the recently released search bar home screen widget.

Google has given the Pixel Launcher’s search bar a new look in Android 16 QPR1 beta 2. It now resembles the updated search bar home screen widget that rolled out to some users last month, featuring a separate AI Mode shortcut on the right.

User reports on Telegram and Reddit suggest that the Pixel Launcher’s new search bar design is rolling out to users with the latest Android 16 QPR1 beta update, but it’s not widely available yet. Instead of placing the AI Mode button within the search bar, as we showcased in a recent teardown, this new design shrinks the old search bar and places a round AI Mode button to the right. The smaller search bar and AI Mode button are encapsulated in a larger pill with a contrasting background.

This Pixel Launcher search bar redesign brings it in line with the updated search bar home screen widget for a more cohesive look. However, Google has yet to implement this segmented design to the search bar at the top of the app drawer. The company could make further changes before the Android 16 QPR1 update hits the stable channel later this year, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have additional details.

