Here's an early look at Pixel's upcoming AI Mode home screen shortcut (APK teardown)

TL;DR Pixel devices could soon receive a shortcut to Search’s AI Mode on the home screen.

The shortcut will appear within the Pixel Launcher’s search widget and launch the Google app’s AI Mode interface.

We’ve enabled it in Android 16 QPR1 beta to give you an early look.

Google introduced Search’s AI Mode earlier this year to help users find answers to complex, multi-part questions. Currently, you can access it on the web or by heading to the Google app on your phone and tapping the AI Mode button. However, Google is working on a new shortcut to give Pixel users quicker access to the feature.

Google plans to add an AI Mode shortcut to the Pixel Launcher’s search widget, giving Pixel users access to the feature right on the home screen. We first spotted references to this shortcut in the second Android 16 beta and got a look at its icon. Although it’s still not live in the Android 16 QPR1 beta, we’ve now enabled it manually to give you an early look.

As we showcased in a mockup earlier this year, the AI Mode shortcut appears to the left of the voice search and Lens shortcuts in the Pixel Launcher’s search widget. The AI Mode icon features Google’s signature colors, but adapts to the system colors if you enable the “Themed icons” option. Tapping on it opens the Google app’s AI Mode interface, making it easier for Pixel users to start an AI Mode search from the home screen.

The AI Mode home screen shortcut could reach Pixel devices with Android 16. However, since it’s not live in the first Android 16 QPR1 beta, Google might delay its rollout to a subsequent release. We’ll update this post as soon as the shortcut is widely available.

