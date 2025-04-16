Android 16 Beta 4 arrives tomorrow

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 Beta 4 is scheduled to arrive tomorrow, April 17.

This is just over a month since Beta 3 landed, and 3.1 and 3.2 have arrived in the interim.

Google’s getting down to the wire for making changes ahead of Android 16’s stable release.

It’s been just over a month now since Google released Android 16 Beta 3 to its testing community, and for being as late in the development process as we are, quite a lot has been happening since. That momentum is not about to slow down now, as Google shares that its next Android 16 build is just about to drop.

Since Beta 3 arrived Google’s been hard at work on point releases, and it’s already brought testers both Beta 3.1 and Beta 3.2. We’ve also seen access to the Android 16 Beta program finally get going for non-Pixel phones, with both OnePlus and Xiaomi getting their own efforts started. But now the Pixel phones are about to pull ahead again, as Google shares on X that Android 16 Beta 4 is set to drop tomorrow, April 17.

Right now, that’s really just a tease, and for the moment all any of us can do is sit tight and wait for Google to unleash the new build. We’ll first see the company publish its latest OTA and factory images for Pixel phones, and while you’ll be free to rush to the front of the line and install one of those, almost all existing testers are just going to want to wait a little bit longer for that OTA update to come to their phone via notification for the most seamless update experience possible.

Google

We’re already working to bring you full coverage of all the latest changes in this new Beta 4 release, so you’re definitely going to want to keep an eye on Android Authority tomorrow for a hands-on look at all the biggest developments there. Meanwhile, we are soundly into the Platform Stability stage of Android 16, so it shouldn’t be long at all now before Google is ready for the latest edition of Android to finally hit stable.

