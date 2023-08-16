Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Android 14's list of eligible Galaxy devices is missing a few fan favorites
- We now know what Galaxy devices will get the One UI 6 update.
- Many three-year-old devices will receive the update.
- The Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, and more will miss out on the update.
Last Friday, Samsung officially launched its version — One UI 6 — of the Android 14 beta program. This means we’re that much closer to the stable release launch of One UI 6. Although the stable version is not out yet, we do know which Galaxy devices will be graced by the new update.
According to SamMobile, there are many Galaxy devices that will be eligible for the One UI 6 update. The list will even include a number of three-year-old devices as Samsung has upped its Android OS update policy to four years. This list includes:
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 Plus
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy S22 Plus
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 Plus
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A23
- Galaxy A14
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A04s
- Galaxy M54
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M23
- Galaxy F54
- Galaxy F23
- Galaxy F14 5G
- Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Galaxy Tab S8
Now you may have noticed that this list is missing a handful of fan-favorite devices, like the Galaxy Note 20. In fact, the whole S20 family is nowhere to be seen. Also missing are the S20 FE, Z Fold 2, and the Z Flip 5G. So it looks like this will be the end of the road for these devices regarding major OS updates.