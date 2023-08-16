Android 14's list of eligible Galaxy devices is missing a few fan favorites

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We now know what Galaxy devices will get the One UI 6 update.

Many three-year-old devices will receive the update.

The Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold 2, and more will miss out on the update.

Last Friday, Samsung officially launched its version — One UI 6 — of the Android 14 beta program. This means we’re that much closer to the stable release launch of One UI 6. Although the stable version is not out yet, we do know which Galaxy devices will be graced by the new update.

According to SamMobile, there are many Galaxy devices that will be eligible for the One UI 6 update. The list will even include a number of three-year-old devices as Samsung has upped its Android OS update policy to four years. This list includes:

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Plus

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Plus

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S21 Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A53 Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A33

Galaxy A24

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A14

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A04s

Galaxy M54

Galaxy M53 5G Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy F54

Galaxy F23

Galaxy F14 5G

Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8

Now you may have noticed that this list is missing a handful of fan-favorite devices, like the Galaxy Note 20. In fact, the whole S20 family is nowhere to be seen. Also missing are the S20 FE, Z Fold 2, and the Z Flip 5G. So it looks like this will be the end of the road for these devices regarding major OS updates.

