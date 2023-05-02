Motorola launches the Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus, and Edge Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Motorola has launched three new phones, including the Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus, and Moto Edge Plus.

Each Moto G phone will feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the Moto Edge Plus has a 5,100mAh battery.

Only the Edge Plus will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Today is proving to be a busy day for Motorola fans. The manufacturer is launching three new handsets that range from budget tier all the way to high-end. These include the Moto G 5G, Moto G Stylus, and Moto Edge Plus. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Moto G and Moto Edge phones.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023)

First up is the mid-range Moto G 5G (2023). Last year, with the Moto G 5G (2022), the phone launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. This year, however, Motorola went the Qualcomm route, giving the phone a Snapdragon 480 Plus chip instead.

Another change appears to be the camera setup. Motorola gave the Moto G 5G (2023) a 48MP main camera with dedicated macro vision, which is 2MP down from last year’s model. It is also getting a downgrade for the selfie camera, going from 13MP down to 8MP.

As for the display, the refresh rate is getting a nice bump up to 120Hz. Unfortunately, the resolution will be staying at 720p. When asked why the refresh rate was increased and not the resolution, Motorola said, “We’re basing features on consumer needs, focusing on stylus and cameras rather than display.”

Outside of those features, consumers are getting a handset that’s very similar to the 2022 model. You can expect a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and Dolby Atmos.

Do note that this phone does not come with NFC support.

Moto G Stylus (2023)

A new iteration is coming for Motorola’s budget-tier Stylus phones. The Moto G Stylus (2023) continues to offer good bang for the buck, just like its predecessor, the Moto G Stylus (2022). Running on a MediaTek G85 processor, the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, a 15W charging speed, a 120Hz HD+ display, and Dolby Atmos.

It looks like this year, the screen has been demoted from 6.8 inches to 6.5 inches. This might be a welcome change for those who thought the previous model was too big. Meanwhile, the main camera is retaining its 50MP sensor, but the selfie camera is getting knocked down from 16MP to 8MP. And last but not least, the Moto G Stylus will be available in Midnight Blue or Glam Pink.

Unfortunately, as with the Motorola Moto G 5G (2023), this new Stylus model does not support NFC.

Motorola Moto Edge Plus (2023)

Motorola’s flagship Edge Plus line has some stiff competition in the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7, but its specs should help it hold its own. The newest Edge Plus houses the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It also sticks with the very curved display, which some may find divisive.

Speaking of the glass, Motorola fitted the Moto Edge Plus with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back. Along with that, it comes with velvet anti-glare glass on the back.

The display itself is an FHD+ pOLED screen that measures 6.7 inches. This screen is capable of delivering a 165Hz refresh rate and comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos.

In regard to the camera setup, there’s a 50MP primary sensor (2.0μm, OIS, Omni-PDAF), a 50MP ultrawide/macro, and a 12MP 2x telephoto lens. This is slightly different from last year’s model, which offered a 2MP depth camera instead of the telephoto. There’s also a 60MP camera sitting in the front of the device.

Along with this camera setup, Motorola is bringing in a few new features. These features include video night vision, horizon lock, autofocus tracking, and a video portrait mode.

The Edge Plus should have decent battery life with a 5,100mAh battery. And that battery should fill up fast with a wired charging speed of 68W (including 15W wireless speeds). In a surprise twist, Motorola is even including a charger in the box.

Unlike the other phones on this list, the Moto Edge Plus (2023) includes NFC support.

New Motorola phones: Price, availability, and updates The two low-priced phones will come with one year of major software updates and three years of security updates. The 2023 versions of the Motorola Moto G 5G and Moto G Stylus will be available for $249 and $199, respectively.

At the same time, the Moto Edge Plus (2023) will have a price point of $799. It will come with three Android upgrades and four years of security patches.

Motorola’s Moto G Stylus will be the first of the trio to hit shelves, coming to Best Buy, Amazon, Cricket Wireless, and Straight Talk on May 5. The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) will be second, opening for pre-orders on May 19 ahead of open sales on May 25, as well as carrier availability through Spectrum Mobile and Boost Mobile. Motorola’s Moto G 5G will also arrive on May 25 at unlocked retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, as well as carriers including T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular.

