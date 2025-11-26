Phone or power bank? More top Android brands are working on 10,000mAh phones.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that Xiaomi is working on a 10,000mAh phone with 100W wired charging.

The tipster added that OnePlus/realme, HONOR, and another unnamed brand are also planning phones with 10,000mAh or larger batteries.

It’s unclear whether these phones will be available in markets like Europe, which have stringent regulations on battery capacity.

We saw some notable battery advancements from the previous crop of Android phones, but the HONOR Power (seen above) stood out thanks to its 8,000mAh battery. However, it seems like several Chinese manufacturers are planning to offer phones with even larger batteries.

Leaker Digital Chat Station has made a series of claims about manufacturers working on phones with batteries of 10,000mAh or larger. The leaker asserted today that Xiaomi could be working on a 10,000mAh phone with 100W wired charging. A full charge is said to take roughly an hour.

If that’s not enough, the tipster hinted yesterday that realme or OnePlus could offer a phone with a ~10,000mAh battery. This is believed to be a single battery cell with a typical capacity of 9,900 to 10,000mAh.

On the same day, Digital Chat Station noted that an unnamed manufacturer had started testing a 12,000mAh phone ahead of mass production. The company was also purportedly testing a 15,000mAh prototype device.

These recent claims come as evidence also piles up for a ~10,000mAh HONOR phone. In fact, the leaker asserted a couple of weeks ago that HONOR was working on two ~10,000mAh phones. One phone is tipped to have the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor, while the other is said to pack a Snapdragon 7 series chipset.

Will these phones retain their large batteries outside China, though? Unfortunately, shipping regulations in markets like Europe and the US put a cap on the maximum capacity of a single battery cell. Some manufacturers work around these restrictions by offering dual-cell battery designs. However, the leaker claimed that the OnePlus/realme phone has a single-cell battery. That almost certainly means this device won’t launch with a 10,000mAh battery capacity in Europe or the US.

It seems like most of these rumored phones are targeting the mid-range or budget segments. Nevertheless, even flagship phones like the OPPO Find X9 Pro, OnePlus 15, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max sport batteries in excess of 7,000mAh. So we’re keen to see what 2026 holds for both budget and high-end phones in this regard.

