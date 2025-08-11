An upcoming phone could offer double the battery capacity of S25 Ultra

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR is apparently working on a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery.

This would be double the capacity of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s battery and larger than some tablet batteries.

It’s highly likely that the phone won’t offer a 10,000mAh battery if it launches in the EU.

We’re seeing more and more smartphones with huge batteries thanks to silicon-carbon battery tech. HONOR recently launched the HONOR Power, which packs an 8,000mAh battery. However, it looks like the company could step up with an upcoming phone.

Leaker Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that HONOR has started testing a device with a 10,000mAh battery and a yet-to-be-released Dimensity 8500 processor. You can view the machine-translated screenshot of the post below.

A 10,000mAh phone would have double the battery capacity of the Galaxy S25 Ultra (5,000mAh). It would also be significantly larger than the OnePlus 13 battery (6,000mAh). In fact, this would also be larger than some Android tablets like the Pixel Tablet (7,020mAh) and Galaxy Tab S10 FE (8,000mAh). Either way, a phone with a 10,000mAh battery would likely offer at least three full days of typical usage.

This wouldn’t be the first phone with a 10,000mAh battery, as niche brands frequently offer rugged phones with larger batteries. However, these devices tend to be incredibly thick and heavy. By contrast, the previously released HONOR Power has an 8,000mAh battery but measures 7.98mm thin and weighs 209 grams. So we hope this new phone offers a similarly slim and light design.

There’s no word on a release timeline for this phone, but we hope to see a global release. Unfortunately, EU regulations mean that the device will likely see a huge drop in battery capacity if it comes to Europe.

