This new dual-screen handheld could be the best budget pick for Nintendo DS emulation

TL;DR Gaming handheld maker ANBERNIC is officially teasing a new dual-screen console.

The ANBERNIC RG DS is rumored to run Android for Nintendo DS emulation.

The console also borrows its design from the classic Nintendo DSi, with colors inspired by the DS and 3DS.

The beauty of Android is that it dynamically adapts to various formats and screen sizes almost seamlessly (surprisingly, it took Google so long to realize it would also work well on laptops!). This virtue has allowed Android to drive the resurgence of various ignored or abandoned form factors, such as decade-old Blackberrys. For Nintendo DS and 3DS fans specifically, it has led to the emergence of Android gaming handhelds armed with not one but two screens. After products from noted portable console makers, including AYANEO and AYN, another manufacturer — ANBERNIC — is throwing its hat into the ring with a new dual-screen handheld. And it is much more affordable than any of the existing options.

ANBERNIC just dropped a teaser for its upcoming dual-screen handheld, called the “RG DS.” Unlike its bland name, however, the handheld is shown in jazzy colors, including a glossy red, a lustrous blue, a retro-looking cream white, and one with a clear body. While the last option takes a transparent body a notch above the RG 476H with an all-glass top, the other variants are visibly inspired by the colors from the Nintendo DS and 3DS.

The specifications of the ANBERNIC RG DS have not been revealed, but the console maker claims it will be priced under $100. That isn’t just much more lucrative than the far more expensive offerings from the other brands I mentioned above, but also significantly cheaper than the RG Slide or the RG 477M, both of which were reviewed recently at Android Authority. It’s certainly not the most affordable offering by the brand, which also sells more basic hardware, such as the RG351P, for about $50.

However, the RG DS is undoubtedly more complex, simply owing to its dual-screen setup. The handheld also gets a full-fledged button layout with two joysticks, though it’s likely to skip out on the RGB lighting underneath.

Based on previous leaks, the RG DS is modelled after the RG 476H and specifically designed to emulate the Nintendo DS, with the secondary screen supposedly recreating the 256×192 resolution. The design appears inspired by the Nintendo DSi.

Given its pricing, we can expect a slightly less powerful chipset to drive ANBERNIC RG DS, especially with the added cost of the screen. From the promo, we also see two USB-C ports, a microSD jack, and dual shoulder buttons for left and right on the back.

Finally, while ANBERNIC hasn’t explicitly stated it, older leaks have pointed towards an Android-based interface rather than Linux. We’re still waiting to hear more details about the launch date or witness any other teasers about the specifications from official channels, and will ensure sharing them with you when we have additional information.

