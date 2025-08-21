There's another dual-screen Android gaming handheld on the way, and it's shockingly affordable

AYN

TL;DR AYN’s upcoming dual-screen Thor handheld will start at just $249.

That’s $100 cheaper than the AYANEO Pocket DS, although it’s smaller and less powerful.

It will be available for pre-order on the official AYN website starting next week.

AYANEO rocked the handheld gaming world when it announced the dual-screened Pocket DS, which is set to finally replace the Nintendo 3DS years after it was discontinued. A few days later, AYN swooped in to steal the show with a new, smaller dual-screen handheld called the Thor, and now that pricing has been revealed, it might be the best deal in gaming handhelds.

Early-bird pricing for the AYN Thor will start at just $249 for the 8+128GB version packing a Snapdragon 865 processor. That’s more than enough power for Nintendo DS and 3DS emulation, at a cheaper price than most second-hand New Nintendo 3DS XL consoles.

Pricing for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version with 8+128GB will start at $299 during the early bird period, with the maxed-out 16GB+1TB edition costing $429. These are incredible deals for a device with two OLED screens and this level of performance, although pricing will increase by $10 to $30 once the early-bird period has ended.

This might be the best deal in gaming handhelds, two screens or no.

Pre-orders will start early next week on the official website, although there isn’t a product page on the website as of writing. We still don’t know a shipping date, but it likely won’t ship for at least a few months.

This pricing puts major pressure on AYANEO, which just launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Pocket DS, which starts at $399. That device has a larger screen (7-inches vs 6-inches), and opts for the gaming-focused Snapdragon G3 Gen 2 SoC. In our testing, the G3 Gen 2 just edged out the 8 Gen 2, although driver support is better on the mainline chipset.

Additionally, one of the main selling points of the Pocket DS, and the reason it took so long to develop, is software support. Android hasn’t historically played well with dual-screen devices, and AYANEO has put a lot of effort into building out software to help bridge that gap. So far, we haven’t seen the Thor in use, and AYN typically uses a lighter hand when it comes to custom software.

Regardless, it’s a fantastic time to be a fan of dual-screen handhelds and 3DS emulation. With used 3DS prices through the roof, these new devices provide a solid emulation alternative.

AYN also announced the Odin 3 for a more traditional handheld experience, although details won’t be revealed until after the Thor goes up for pre-order next week.

