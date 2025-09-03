ANBERNIC just put its best screen on a more budget-friendly device

TL;DR The ANBERNIC RG 476H is a new glass-front handheld.

The name implies it will have a 4.7-inch screen and Unisoc T820 SoC.

Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

The string of new Android gaming handheld announcements continues, this time with ANBERNIC getting in on the action. Its latest handheld is called the RG 476H, and it might be the best possible combination of the company’s past few handhelds.

With an all-glass front, the RG 476H is one of the most modern-looking handhelds in ANBERNIC’s lineup. That said, it’s still going to be focused on retro games, with a D-pad-centric layout and what appears to be a 4:3 aspect ratio. We can also see stacked triggers, rather than the in-line triggers found on its last release, the RG 477M. In many ways, it looks like a smaller AYANEO Pocket S2.

The RG 476H will likely have a 4.7-inch 120Hz screen and a Unisoc T820 SoC.

While the announcement video doesn’t list any specs, we can learn a few key details from its name. The first two numbers, 47, imply that it will have a 4.7-inch screen. The most likely candidate here is the 120Hz LCD panel on the RG 477M and RG Slide, which we were very impressed by in our reviews.

The last number indicates the chipset, which is all but guaranteed to be the Unisoc T820. This is the same SoC found in the RG Slide and countless other ANBERNIC handhelds. It’s not the most powerful, but it should get the job done in retro games, including limited GameCube and PS2.

However, pricing will be key here. ANBERNIC’s other devices with this screen are relatively expensive, but for different reasons. The Xperia-Play style sliding mechanism on the RG Slide and the full-metal build and powerful Dimensity 8300 on the RG 477M add to the cost of each machine, so hopefully the RG 476H provides a more affordable entry point into this excellent screen.

ANBERNIC hasn’t listed pricing or availability, but it should launch within the next month or so. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

