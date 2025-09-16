Power station deal: Ampace Andes 1500 plummets to its record-low price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a reliable power station? The Ampace Andes 1500 is one of our favorite power stations. We’ll explain why below. What matters most is that it’s at a record-low price of $499, an impressive $900 discount! This is an all-time low price we’ve only seen once before, and not for long. Buy the Ampace Andes 1500 power station for just $499 ($900 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal.” The discount is applied automatically, so just add it to your cart and check out! Also, keep in mind that the available stock at this price is limited. As of the time of this writing, only 1% of the available units have been claimed, but this can change soon!

Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station Balancing portability with home power capabilities The Ampace Andes 1500 Portable Power Station is both convenient on the go, and powerful in the home. Thirteen versatile ports are backed by 1,462Wh of juice, which can be rapid-charged in just 55 minutes and combined with solar input. See price at Amazon Save $900.00 Limited Time Deal!

I have tested and reviewed the Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station, and let me tell you, it is actually the one I use the most. This is primarily because of the perfect balance it offers. It is portable enough to carry around easily, but has enough power to run almost all the electronics I own.

Now, keep in mind it isn’t exactly tiny or ultra-light either. The unit measures 17.2 x 7.7 x 13.2in and weighs 36.8 lbs. I can comfortably carry it for about 10 minutes before I start breaking a sweat. I use it for my picnics, for example. I can run my kettle, microwave, electric cooler, and more. I have an outdoor TV, so it’s also easy to take the Ampace Andes outdoors and power it for about five hours. And it’s also a lifesaver during outages!

There are more powerful power stations, but they tend to be big and heavy. Here’s a comparison between the Ampace Andes 1500 and other models.

The unit has a capacity of 1,462Wh. To give you a better idea, it can charge an average smartphone about 98 times. I obviously had no time to test that, but as mentioned above, it can power even larger electronics for a reasonable amount of time. And it can handle almost anything, thanks to the 2,400W output (with 3,600W peak support). My most powerful electronics run at about 1,800W!

It’s also nice that you can charge it pretty quickly. If you enable A-Boost charging in the app, it can recharge at up to 1,800W using an AC outlet. This fully charges the battery in under an hour. If you’re out in nature, you can also use 600W of solar panel input, or opt for the much slower 96W car socket charger.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The selection of ports is also pretty nice. It has two 100W USB-C ports, four 18W USB-A connections, a car socket, two DC plugs, and four standard AC outlets.

The build feels very solid, too. And it is! This thing was made for adventures, and it can handle extreme temperatures like a champion. The operating temperature ranges between -4 and 113 degrees Fahrenheit! There are very few places in the world where you won’t be able to use it.

At $499, this is a record-low price we have only seen once before, and for a very short period. Amazon even has a record of the limited stock availability for this deal, so you might want to get it soon if you’re liking the Ampace Andes 1500 portable power station.

Follow