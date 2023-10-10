Amazon Prime alert! Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a get their biggest price drops yet

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 series just launched, but that doesn’t mean Google’s older phones aren’t something to consider, especially now that they are available for their lowest prices yet. The Pixel 7 was Google’s entry-level flagship phone last year, and it’s now getting deeply discounted. The 256GB storage version of the phone is down from $699 to $524 on Amazon right now.

Meanwhile, the 128GB storage model of the phone is now available for just $424. That’s a healthy 25% off on both Pixel 7 models powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chip and stuffed with industry-leading AI features.

If you’re looking for something even more affordable yet reliable, you can also consider picking up the Pixel 7a. The phone is Google’s most refined mid-range entry yet, with an impressive camera setup, 90Hz refresh rate, wireless charging, and a perfectly palm-able size. It also features the Tensor G2 chip and brings the best Pixel AI features without burning a hole in your pocket.

The Pixel 7a is down to just $399 from its original price of $499. So, you’re now saving $100 on a phone that was already well-priced.

