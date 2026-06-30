Amazon's defense of Vega OS still doesn't explain why users should be excited, Fire TV or not

If you’ve ever owned a Fire TV Stick , you’ve likely appreciated the freedom it offers — installing an app that wasn’t in the Amazon app store, setting up a VPN, or even swapping out the default launcher took just a few minutes. That flexibility helped set Fire TV apart from rivals like Roku and Apple TV. This has since become a thing of the past.

When Amazon introduced the Fire TV Stick 4K Select last year, it marked the beginning of a much bigger shift. Instead of running the familiar Android-based Fire OS, the device shipped with Vega OS, Amazon’s new Linux-based operating system. And unlike Fire OS, Vega OS doesn’t support sideloading Android apps — a decision that immediately raised questions about what users were gaining in return.

So why make the switch? In a recent interview with Cord Busters , Amazon’s Fire TV VP Aidan Marcuss said Vega OS gives the company more room to optimize software, especially on lower-end hardware. According to him, Amazon was able to run its first Vega-powered 4K streaming stick with just 1GB of RAM while still supporting features like Alexa Plus , helping keep manufacturing costs down.

That’s certainly a benefit for Amazon, and potentially for buyers if it eventually leads to cheaper streaming devices. The problem is that those savings haven’t materialized yet. So far, Vega-powered Fire TV hardware hasn’t been noticeably cheaper than comparable Android-based models, making the performance argument harder for consumers to appreciate.

Marcuss also pointed to security. He argued that sideloaded apps can carry malicious code or unwanted behavior, noting that this isn’t a Fire TV-specific issue but a risk associated with unofficial apps across platforms. He also acknowledged that sideloading has long been used to install piracy-focused streaming apps — something Amazon clearly wants to crack down on. That’s a reasonable concern, but it also paints every sideloading user with the same brush.

Another challenge is app compatibility. Because Vega OS isn’t based on Android, existing Android Fire TV apps don’t run natively on newer devices. Marcuss argues that this won’t matter to most people because the vast majority of popular streaming services are already available on Vega OS. That may be true for casual users who only open Netflix, YouTube, or Prime Video. But one of Fire TV’s biggest selling points has always been that it appealed to enthusiasts as much as everyday streamers. Those power users are the ones most likely to notice what’s missing.

At the same time, Amazon isn’t abandoning Android altogether. Last year, the company told us that it sees itself as a “multi-OS” company, suggesting Fire OS and Vega OS will coexist rather than one immediately replacing the other. Amazon also recently announced Fire OS 16 , based on Android 16, reinforcing that Android still has a role in its Fire TV strategy. Although the bigger question now is why buyers should pick a Vega OS-powered Fire TV device over a Fire OS one.

From Amazon’s perspective, the move to Vega OS is easy to understand. It gives the company full control over its software, frees it from Android, and makes it easier to shape the platform as it sees fit. What’s less clear is what consumers actually gain. Unless Vega OS starts delivering noticeably cheaper hardware or compelling new features, many Fire TV owners are likely to see it as a platform that asks them to give up flexibility without offering much in exchange.