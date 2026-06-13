Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Select drops to $17.99 in Prime Day runup

A 4K streaming upgrade for under $18 is the kind of deal that doesn’t require you to wait for Prime Day or even have a subscription. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select has dropped to $17.99 from its $39.99 RRP, a 55% discount, and matches the lowest price we have seen this year.

That price gets you Amazon’s budget-friendly 4K streaming stick, built to bring 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ to older TVs and non-smart TVs. It runs Amazon’s newer Vega OS, which is designed for faster app launches and a lighter Fire TV experience. You also get 8GB of storage, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and an Alexa Voice Remote with TV power and volume controls, so you can handle the basics with a single remote.

Amazon is also pushing Alexa Plus and AI-powered search as key upgrades here. That means the Fire TV Stick 4K Select can help you find shows, movies, scenes, sports, and recommendations faster. It also supports big-name apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube, and Max, along with free and live TV options through Fire TV.

This is a strong price on a 4K stick that can give an older screen a much more current streaming setup without spending much. Hit the button above to check it out for yourself.

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