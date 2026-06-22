Amazon's Google TV-like UI redesign is rolling out to Fire TV Sticks and Ember TVs

TL;DR Amazon is rolling out the redesigned Fire TV UI to all current-generation Fire TV Sticks and Ember smart TVs.

This includes the Fire TV 4K Select, Fire TV Cube, and Ember TVs launched last fall.

Amazon says it plans to expand the new experience to other devices across several manufacturers worldwide.

Near the beginning of the year, Amazon revealed that it was overhauling the UI for Fire TV. What was shown off appeared to be heavily influenced by Google TV. Right before the start of Prime Day, the company is now rolling out the redesigned UI.

Amazon has announced that users will start seeing the new Fire TV experience starting today. The e-commerce giant says that the new UI is now available on all current-generation Fire TV Sticks and Ember smart TVs. That includes the Fire TV 4K Select, Fire TV Cube, and Ember TVs launched last fall.

Do you use Google TV or Fire TV? 366 votes Google TV 42 % Fire TV 47 % Neither 11 %

As a quick recap, this fresh interface introduces improved layouts, rounded corners, redesigned color gradients, updated typography, and more optimized spacing. More importantly, it’s said to deliver a 20-30% speed boost in some cases. There’s also a new tab where you’ll find content from various subscriptions, a shortcut panel, and up to 20 pinned apps on the home screen.

Amazon states that it plans to expand the new Fire TV experience to more devices later this summer. This expansion is said to include devices across several manufacturers worldwide.

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