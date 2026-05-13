Amazon is shoving Alexa Plus right into the site's search bar

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon is bringing Alexa Plus to the search bar on its website and app.

Alexa for Shopping will allow you to ask questions, create shopping guides, generate product comparisons, and more from the search bar.

The new search experience will replace Rufus, the bot that summarizes product reviews and offers purchase suggestions.

It’s been over a year since Alexa Plus was first announced. Since then, the enhanced AI assistant has rolled out across Echo devices and even received its own dedicated website. Now the large language model is finding a new home right inside the search bar of Amazon.com and the mobile app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The e-commerce giant announced on Wednesday that it’s rolling out Alexa for Shopping. This new search experience will combine Alexa Plus’ context and personalization capabilities with Rufus, the shopping assistant bot that summarizes product reviews and offers purchase suggestions. As a result, Alexa for Shopping will also be replacing Rufus.

When the tool rolls out, you’ll be able to ask questions in the search bar or in the dedicated chat window. Depending on the context of your query, the AI will offer purchase suggestions, shopping guides, product comparisons, product overviews, and even up to a year of product price history. You’ll also be able to use the tool to schedule routine purchases, shop at other retailers from across the web, tell Alexa to add something to your cart, and ask for details on family members or pets.

Amazon

“Alexa for Shopping is like having an expert personal shopper who already knows you and remembers your preferences, your past purchases, and your conversations, and carries that knowledge and understanding of you across your phone, laptop, and Echo devices,” says Rajiv Mehta, Amazon’s VP of conversational shopping. “Whether you’re comparing products, tracking a price drop, or continuing research you started yesterday, you don’t have to start over.”

In addition to the rollout of Alexa for Shopping, Amazon announced that it’s bringing the full shopping experience to Echo Show devices. You’ll now be able to browse, search, and shop the full Amazon website on these smart speakers with displays. Previously, the browsing options were limited to Alexa’s limited shopping capabilities.

Alexa for Shopping is expected to roll out over the coming week for users in the US. Amazon recommends updating the app if you don’t see the new tool. You’ll be able to access the new search experience by tapping on the Alexa icon in the bottom navigation bar. For website visitors, this icon will appear at the top of the page.

Follow