Fire TV remote not working? Here's how to fix it

Amazon’s Fire TV media streaming devices are some of the best you can get, and the company has a selection of smart TVs running Fire TV OS as well. Devices like the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube offer a quick and convenient way to turn any TV smart and take your streaming on the go, and you might simply prefer using Fire TV OS even if you have a smart TV. However, while most TVs have physical control buttons, you’re out of luck if your Fire TV remote stops working with the streaming device. If you’ve run into issues with the Fire TV remote not working, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try.

QUICK ANSWER To fix a Fire TV remote that is not working, ensure that the batteries aren't dead first. Some Fire TV remotes have a built-in troubleshooting mode that will tell you whether the problem is with the remote or if there's a connection issue. It's best to unpair and reconnect the remote or reset it completely. Finally, ensure that nothing is blocking or interfering with the signal from the remote to the Fire TV streaming device.

How to fix a Fire TV remote that is not working

Check the batteries

This may seem like an obvious step. But because of how infrequently we have to change remote batteries, it’s something we often forget to do until it’s too late. If the Fire TV remote isn’t responding to any input, dead batteries are the likely cause. A fresh pair of AAA batteries should get the remote up and running again. However, remember that even unused batteries that have been lying in your drawer for a long time may not work.

If the batteries didn’t last as long as expected, there might be corrosion damage. Open the battery compartment and check the terminals and batteries for any white powder, discoloration, or rust. This will be noticeable with old batteries that are corroded or damaged in any way. Clean the battery compartment with a dry cloth to remove any residue, and add fresh batteries to the remote.

Diagnose the problem

The Fire TV remote has a built-in troubleshooting mode that makes it easy to figure out why it’s not working. Press the blue Alexa voice button to check if your remote has the mode. The remote has a troubleshooting mode if the LED at the top flashes. Most recent versions of the Fire TV remote, including the Fire TV Remote Pro, should have this mode.

To enter troubleshooting mode, press the rewind and right buttons simultaneously for three seconds. Then press the menu (three horizontal lines icon) button. The LED will turn green once it enters the mode. Now press any button on the remote and look at the LED color to find the problem. Slow-blinking red: This means that the battery is low. Changing the batteries should fix the problem.

This means that the battery is low. Changing the batteries should fix the problem. Fast-blinking red: This indicates a problem with the remote. It’s best to reset and pair your Fire TV remote to fix the issue.

This indicates a problem with the remote. It’s best to reset and pair your Fire TV remote to fix the issue. Orange: An orange light means that the remote isn’t paired. Restart the Fire TV device and wait for the “cannot detect your remote” error message to appear on the screen. Pair the remote by pressing and holding the home button for 10 seconds.

An orange light means that the remote isn’t paired. Restart the Fire TV device and wait for the “cannot detect your remote” error message to appear on the screen. Pair the remote by pressing and holding the home button for 10 seconds. White: A white LED means that the Fire TV device may be powered off. Turn it on or restart the device to see if the problem goes away.

A white LED means that the Fire TV device may be powered off. Turn it on or restart the device to see if the problem goes away. Blue: A blue light indicates no problems with the Fire TV remote. To end troubleshooting mode, press and hold the play/pause and up buttons simultaneously for three seconds and then press the menu button.

Unpair and reset the Fire TV remote

If the Fire TV remote is not working, simply unpairing and reconnecting the remote should do the trick. To unpair the remote, press and hold the home and back buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds. Then reconnect the remote by pressing and holding the home button for at least 10 seconds. The LED at the top should blink, followed by a confirmation message on the screen. Reconnecting the remote might require multiple attempts.

If you have access to another working remote or use the Fire TV Remote app, go to Settings > Controllers and Bluetooth devices > Amazon Fire TV remotes. Find the remote you want to unpair and press the menu button to confirm. To reconnect the unpaired remote, go to Add new remote and press and hold the home button for 10 seconds.

When unpairing and reconnecting the remote doesn’t work, you can try resetting it. Unplug the Fire TV device and wait at least a minute. Then press and hold the left, back, and menu buttons simultaneously for 12 seconds. Release the buttons, wait for five seconds, and then take the batteries out of the remote. Plug in the Fire TV device and wait at least a minute again. Now place the batteries in the compartment and press the home button. If the remote has an LED, you should see a blue blinking light. Check out our guide on how to reset the Fire TV remote for the Fire TV Basic Edition and first-generation Alexa Voice remote.

Ensure there isn’t any obstruction or interference

Your Fire TV remote might be malfunctioning because of an obstruction or interference. The remote has a range of around 30 feet, so move closer to the streaming device and see if it starts working. Ensure that nothing is in the way and blocking the signal. If the remote only seems to work when holding it very close to the streaming device, you will have to use an extension dongle to get the device out from behind the TV.

The Fire TV remote uses Bluetooth, so there might be other products nearby causing interference, like wireless speakers, Wi-Fi routers, smartphones with Bluetooth activated, gaming consoles, and other wireless peripherals. You might have to power these devices one by one to check which one might be interfering with the Fire TV remote signal.

Reset the Fire TV device

The Fire TV remote not working is usually because of problems with the remote itself. But in some cases, the issue could be because of the Fire TV streaming device. In this case, it’s best to reset it. Using another remote or the Fire TV Remote app, go to Settings > My Fire TV and select Reset to factory defaults. Confirm your selection to reset the device. However, keep in mind that a factory reset will delete everything. You will have to sign in to your Amazon account and download and sign in to your streaming apps again.

FAQs

How to use Fire TV without a remote? While you’re waiting for a replacement remote or new batteries, you can continue to use your Fire TV using the Fire TV app. It’s available for download on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

Can I replace my Fire TV remote? Yes, you can get a replacement if your remote stops working. The latest models include the 3rd-generation Alexa Voice Remote and the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. However, if you have an older streaming device, you will need to check and find a compatible option.

