Here are all the AirPods models that could debut next month

TL;DR Apple is reportedly still on track to reveal three distinct AirPods models this fall, potentially during the iPhone 16 launch event.

The company could retire the AirPods 2 and 3 by introducing two variants of the AirPods 4 that cater to different budgets.

Apple may also refresh the AirPods Max and retire the Lightning port in favor of a USB-C one.

We’re likely just a few weeks away from Apple’s next media event. On September 10, the Cupertino firm is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple Watch Series 10, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. That may not be all, however. During the same keynote, the iPhone maker could also debut three new AirPods models, including the highly anticipated AirPods 4.

According to the latest Bloomberg Power On newsletter, Apple is still on track to release two AirPods 4 variants this fall. The entry-level edition will likely replace the AirPods 2 as an affordable option, while the higher-end model could be the AirPods 3’s substitute. It’s currently unclear if the cheaper version will be dubbed AirPods SE, AirPods 4 Lite, or something completely different.

In terms of functionality, the higher-end AirPods 4 model is expected to feature active noise cancelation, which is currently exclusive to the Pro and Max editions. Otherwise, both AirPods 4 variants will likely drop the Lightning port and adopt USB-C for charging.

Speaking of USB-C, the AirPods Max 2 could also make an appearance during the same event. Though, beyond switching to the universal charging port and generic enhancements, the premium headphones are expected to remain largely the same.

Otherwise, those anticipating the AirPods Pro 3 will likely have to wait till next year, as we’re only expecting the AirPods Max 2 and two AirPods 4 variants this time around.

